WANTED: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs, victim and possible suspect vehicle pictured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help from the public in tracking down the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on July 20 at about 10:30 at night close to N. Circle Drive and Galley Road. Investigators believe 20-year-old Olivia Clark was trying to cross the road, outside of a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver left the scene.

On July 23, Clark passed away from injuries she suffered in the crash.

“The Major Crash Team has determined the vehicle which fled the scene after the crash is described as an early 2000′s model, silver colored, Audi All-Road station wagon with moderate front end damage,” Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “CSPD is asking for help from members of the community in identifying and locating this vehicle.”

Olivia Clark is pictured at the top of this article. A vehicle similar to the one that fled the scene, but not the actual vehicle, is also pictured at the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

