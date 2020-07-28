Advertisement

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy’s life

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.

National

Rep. Grijalva praises passage of conservation bill

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Local

‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Latest News

Local

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis provides an update on the COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update to the COVID-19 response on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

National

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

Local

Colorado Springs City Council declines to put recreational pot shops on November ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Springs will not be voting on the measure this November.