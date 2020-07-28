Advertisement

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.
Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.(Source: WGME/CNN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) - The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available Monday.

A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances the next few days

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.27.20

National

Clashes between federal officers, protesters lead to mess at Portland courthouse

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A federal attorney in Oregon says the protests continue to get more aggressive in the middle of the night, leading to trash, debris and fireworks being thrown towards the courthouse.

National

Coronavirus: 8,000 kids test positive in Florida; MLB games postponed

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 infections are increasing in 22 states, including Florida, where nearly 8,000 children tested positive for the virus in just eight days.

National Politics

In House hearing, Barr to condemn ‘violent rioters’ at protests after Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Calif. parents accused of murdering 2-year-old son with special needs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police made the arrests the day after finding burned remains believed to belong to the 2-year-old boy. Official identification of the body is still underway.

Latest News

National Politics

Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, other cities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty late called for a meeting with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.

National

Woman, 72, dies of her injuries after plane crashes into her Utah home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which also killed the pilot and two passengers on board.

National

4th victim dies after Utah plane crash that killed pilot, infant daughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

National

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Local

Colorado Springs gym looses handful of customers after state mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Colorado Springs gym looses handful of customers after state mask mandate