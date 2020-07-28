Advertisement

Search for missing Chaffee County hiker into 4th day

Terry Pann, 60, was reported missing on July 25. He is believed to have gone hiking alone sometime between the 22nd and 25th.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Climbers will be flown onto a mountain in Gunnison County as the search for a 60-year-old hiker goes into its fourth day.

REACH Air Med transports CCSAR-N hikers

Posted by Chaffee County Search and Rescue North on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

“CCSAR-N is fielding teams this morning in the continued search for missing hiker, Terry Pann. REACH Air Medical Services is inserting climbers on the Gunnison side of Ice Mountain, while hikers will cover the Chaffee side of Apostle Basin. Western Mountain Rescue Team is providing mutual aid,” Chaffee County Search and Rescue North said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Pann was reported missing July 25 after going hiking alone in the area of Ice Mountain/3 Apostles near the town of Winfield. Officials believe he went sometime between July 22 and the 25th.

“On Saturday at 13:00 [1 p.m.], CCSAR-N fielded a four-member hasty team, supported by two additional communication relay members. The hasty team was able to search the Apostle Basin up the 3 Apostles Trail, but poor visibility due to low cloud cover and inclement weather hampered search above treeline,” officials said.

Sunday, five ground teams were able to get further up 3 Apostles Trail to the summit of Ice Mountain, the base of West Apostle and the portion of the Colorado Trail stretching between Winfield and the Lake Ann trailhead. Chaffee County Search and Rescue South used drones and REACH Air Medical Services conducted flyovers of the area. Search and Rescue continued using drones in the area Monday.

The search for Pann will continue this week via air and ground as weather permits, CCSAR-N said.

Pann, a resident of Nathrop, is described as a 5-foot-8 white male with a lean build. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 719-539-2596.

