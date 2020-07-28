Advertisement

RMAC tweaks fall sports schedule, moves to conference-only slate

conference only schedule affects football, volleyball, soccer
(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced a delay to the start of their 2020 fall sports season Monday, pushing competitive play and live practices back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is also moving to a conference-only schedule in four sports: football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer.

Below is the full RMAC statement:

“In a meeting earlier today, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents’ Council voted to delay the start of Fall sports practice to August 24th and the first date of competition to September 18th. The Council also agreed to a conference-only schedule for the sports of Football, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer and Volleyball. Further, the Council reviewed current local, state and national Covid-19 guidelines, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best practices was essential to maintain a safe and healthy playing environment. Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the Fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments.”

