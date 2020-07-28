Advertisement

Police: Texas family members found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres announces the deaths of four family members during a Tuesday news conference.
Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres announces the deaths of four family members during a Tuesday news conference.(Facebook/City of Edinburg-Government)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in a Texas city said carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death for four family members inside a home.

The Edinburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on a welfare check when they found the four dead. A 12-year-old girl was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital. Her condition is considered serious.

🚨🚨 MEDIA RELEASE 🚨🚨 It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the tragic death of a young family in the city of...

Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Investigators believe the deaths are accidental, as a generator was found inside the home.

The southern Texas city was hit hard by Hurricane Hanna, as the storm caused widespread power outages in the area.

“In this case, a young and innocent family was just trying to make best of the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna,” Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres said.

LIVE

Community Update and Edinburg Police Dept. press conference

Posted by City of Edinburg-Government on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Torres said police have responded to several calls of potential carbon monoxide exposure because of generators.

City leaders said thousands remained without power Tuesday.

