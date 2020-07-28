Online memorial service for Gannon Stauch announced for Aug. 14

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Restoration Church is holding an online memorial service for slain 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Gannon was reported missing in late January by his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who claimed the young boy ran away. The stepmother was arrested in South Carolina exactly five weeks later and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with evidence. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida in late March.

The memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. It is an online-only event. Click here for more information, including a link to watch.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.