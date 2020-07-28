Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

This list is current as of July 28, 2020. We will continue to update any changes to the below dates.

El Paso County Public Health previously recommended districts start no earlier than Aug. 17.

Academy School District 20: First day of school is Aug. 24. District says the first several days will likely include a “staggered” start bringing in a small group of students each day.

Colorado Springs School District 11: First day of school is Aug. 17; district says it is still possible the date could change if new data is released by El Paso County Public Health. Students grades K-8 will have the option to attend school in person Monday-Friday or can choose an online program. High schoolers will be given a hybrid schedule option or can opt into several online opportunities.

Harrison School District 2: Grades K-5 will start in-person learning on Aug. 17, though parents may choose remote learning if they prefer.

Grades 6-12 will be doing remote learning from Aug. 17 until at least Sept. 4.

Widefield School District 3: Current start date scheduled for Aug. 17. The district is continuing to have discussions over whether they will make any adjustments to their plan. Families will be notified of any changes by the first week of August.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8: First day of school is Aug. 17.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12: First day of school is Aug. 20.

Manitou Springs School District 14: Grades 1-12 will begin school on Aug. 20. Kindergarten starts Aug. 25.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38: First day of school is Aug. 19. In-person and online options will be available.

El Paso County School District 49: First day of school will be Aug. 17 with a mix of e-learning and in-person options.

Pueblo School District 60: First day of school will be Aug. 31 with multiple options for in-person and e-learning depending on the grade.

Pueblo County School District 70: School will begin 100 percent remotely on Aug. 24. E-learning will continue for at least the next four weeks.

Woodland Park School District RE-2: First day of school is Aug. 19.

