‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted an unsettling message to Twitter on Tuesday, along with a positive reaction from a handful of folks:
For more on the “Leave No Trace” program click here.
