‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted an unsettling message to Twitter on Tuesday, along with a positive reaction from a handful of folks:

Massive spring crowds at @LakePuebloSP left tons of trash. Recently, 17 amazing @COParksWildlife volunteers picked up more than 20 bags of trash from Valco ponds, Juniper and Arkansas Point campgrounds, adjacent fields, trails and both boat ramps. CPW thanks you! 👏🙌❤️🏅 pic.twitter.com/Ge2RNr38lk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 28, 2020

For more on the “Leave No Trace” program click here.

