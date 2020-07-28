Advertisement

‘I’m so tired of hearing about special need kids:’ Colorado school district responds to alleged post from a teacher targeting students with disabilities

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged social media post by a Colorado teacher is under investigation and the school district is moving forward with dismissal charges.

Westminster Public Schools posted the following to Facebook over the weekend:

“Westminster Public Schools has been made aware of some offensive comments that have been attributed to one of our teachers. The remarks in no way reflect the views of WPS and the incident is being investigated. Thank you to the many Facebook readers for bringing this to our attention.”

The post in question reads in part, “I’m so tired of hearing about special need kids. They’ll be fine. They were retarded before Covid they’ll still be retarded after.”

The person behind the post went on to make a number of offensive claims and ended the post with, “yes I’m a [expletive] teacher.”

You can read the full post in question by visiting 11 News partner CBS Denver’s story by clicking here.

The superintendent for Westminster Public Schools posted the following video response on Monday:

Message from Superintendent Dr. Pamela Swanson July 27, 2020

Over the weekend a very hurtful comment was posted on Facebook concerning our special needs students and attributed to one of our teachers. We immediately began an investigation and are moving forward with dismissal charges as outlined in Colorado State Statute. Because Dr. Pamela Swanson and her staff feel so strongly about this issue, she has posted a short video message to the community.

Posted by Westminster Public Schools on Monday, July 27, 2020

