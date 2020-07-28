Deadly crash on Highway 24 under investigation in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 24 Tuesday evening in El Paso County.

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, was reported between Garrett Road and Constitution Avenue at about 5:08 p.m.

As of 5:40 p.m., both directions of the highway were closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Eastbound was back open at about 7 p.m.

Early into the investigation, authorities believe a GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Ford Explorer head-on. The driver of the Explorer died and the driver of the GMC pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other people in the Explorer were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

All lanes were back open at about 8:35 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

