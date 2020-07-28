HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours along with White Water Bar and Grill

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A county health department sent out an advisory on Tuesday tied to a possible COVID-19 exposure at two popular locations for tourists.

The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying anyone who recently visited Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours or Whitewater Bar & Grill of the possible exposure tied to an outbreak. The health department did not have information on how many people tested positive in the outbreak when 11 News asked.

Both businesses are located at 45045 W. Hwy 50.

IF YOU VISITED EITHER BUSINESS FROM JULY 13-19:

-Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days after being at either location.

-The health department is recommending anyone who is showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home and contact your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19.

-Free testing is available at FCDPHE Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8:30 a.m.-11:30 am. Testing will continue to be performed via drive-thru at FCDHE by appointment only. FCDPHE will not take any unscheduled people for testing. The test site is located at 201 N. 6th Street in Canon City and those getting tested will drive east to west through the alley.

“Per the owner of Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and White Water Bar & Grill, the staff has been following guidelines on social distancing, wearing face coverings/masks, and symptom checking their employees. At this point in time, no employees of Whitewater Bar & Grill and Royal Gorge Zip Line Tours have tested positive for COVID-19,” the health department wrote in a release.

