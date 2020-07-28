Advertisement

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours along with White Water Bar and Grill

MGN
MGN (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A county health department sent out an advisory on Tuesday tied to a possible COVID-19 exposure at two popular locations for tourists.

The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying anyone who recently visited Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours or Whitewater Bar & Grill of the possible exposure tied to an outbreak. The health department did not have information on how many people tested positive in the outbreak when 11 News asked.

Both businesses are located at 45045 W. Hwy 50.

IF YOU VISITED EITHER BUSINESS FROM JULY 13-19:

-Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days after being at either location.

-The health department is recommending anyone who is showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home and contact your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19.

-Free testing is available at FCDPHE Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8:30 a.m.-11:30 am. Testing will continue to be performed via drive-thru at FCDHE by appointment only. FCDPHE will not take any unscheduled people for testing. The test site is located at 201 N. 6th Street in Canon City and those getting tested will drive east to west through the alley.

“Per the owner of Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and White Water Bar & Grill, the staff has been following guidelines on social distancing, wearing face coverings/masks, and symptom checking their employees. At this point in time, no employees of Whitewater Bar & Grill and Royal Gorge Zip Line Tours have tested positive for COVID-19,” the health department wrote in a release.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado diner that made national headlines for opening dining room closes, Colorado Springs location still open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The owners of a Colorado diner that was featured in newscasts across the country for opening their dining room on Mother’s Day, defying the state’s public health order at the time, announced they closed the doors permanently at their Castle Rock location.

Local

Deadly crash on Highway 24 under investigation in El Paso County

Updated: 5 hours ago
A serious crash closed part of Highway 24 Tuesday evening in El Paso County.

News

WATCH: Gym losing business over mask mandate in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gym losing business over mask mandate in Colorado

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
A man was found guilty on multiple charges for sex crimes against children.

Local

Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man was found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Drier & hotter weather returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.28.20

VOD Recordings

Drier and hotter trend this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)

Local

All Cadets return to USAFA, under strict COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Cadets return to Air Force Academy with strict COVID-19 testing

Local

‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up

Updated: 9 hours ago
Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.

Local

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis provides an update on the COVID-19 response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update to the COVID-19 response on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.