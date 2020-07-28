Advertisement

Colorado Springs gym looses handful of customers after state mask mandate

Small business sends thanks to supporting gym members for understanding mask requirements
Woman lifting in Colorado Springs gym with a mask on
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Accolade Fitness is back open after months of being forced to shut down. But not everyone came back now that the doors are unlocked again.

“It’s rough quite honestly. I was anticipating 10-15% cancellation, we are seeing 15 to 20% between the two gyms,” Owner Duane Johnston said.

He attributes some of those cancellations to people taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he tells 11 News somewhere around 30-40 people turned in their cancellation papers specifically because his gyms are requiring people to wear a mask (as is mandated by the state).

“We have 10-12 people a day that it turns into an argument and that is very frustrating,” Johnston admits. “This isn’t about blue and red. Let’s all be purple for three months or six months or whatever it takes to get rid of this garbage and be done with it, get back to business as normal.”

Johnston added when he explains to customers that this is not a personal choice to enforce the mandate, and that he will lose his business licence if he does not comply, some angry members have been more understanding.

For the most part, he says people have adapted to the rule well enough, and is thankful for the majority of people willing to mask up during a work out. A few members sent their appreciation to Johnston for doing what he needed to to keep the doors open.

“I think it is paramount,” Gym Member Nathan Lovewell said. “I think the benefits outweigh the cons having to do that so I can keep on coming here for months on end instead of having it close in a couple of weeks because people aren’t following that.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

