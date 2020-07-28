Colorado Springs City Council declines to put recreational pot shops on November ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will not be voting on recreational pot shops this November.

City council was considering whether to put allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in the Springs on the upcoming ballot, but our news partners at The Gazette report the issue didn’t garner enough support from councilmembers during an informal work session Monday. Getting an issue on the ballot requires support from five councilmembers. The Gazette says the issue faced “sharp criticism” from Mayor John Suthers, among others.

Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, who supported the measure, said allowing retail sales in Colorado Springs would help the local economy -- which took a hit amid the ongoing pandemic -- by creating jobs and generating millions of dollars in sales that would go back to the city. She also pointed out that citizens who want to buy pot just go outside the city limits to get it.

Opponents have argued, among other things, relaxing the city’s drug laws could hurt its chances to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.

Read the full article by our news partners The Gazette.

