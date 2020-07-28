Advertisement

Colorado Springs City Council declines to put recreational pot shops on November ballot

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will not be voting on recreational pot shops this November.

City council was considering whether to put allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in the Springs on the upcoming ballot, but our news partners at The Gazette report the issue didn’t garner enough support from councilmembers during an informal work session Monday. Getting an issue on the ballot requires support from five councilmembers. The Gazette says the issue faced “sharp criticism” from Mayor John Suthers, among others.

Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, who supported the measure, said allowing retail sales in Colorado Springs would help the local economy -- which took a hit amid the ongoing pandemic -- by creating jobs and generating millions of dollars in sales that would go back to the city. She also pointed out that citizens who want to buy pot just go outside the city limits to get it.

Opponents have argued, among other things, relaxing the city’s drug laws could hurt its chances to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.

Read the full article by our news partners The Gazette.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.

Local

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis provides an update on the COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update to the COVID-19 response on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.

Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Local

Online memorial service for Gannon Stauch announced for Aug. 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Restoration Church is holding an online memorial service next month for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Latest News

State

Search for missing Chaffee County hiker into 4th day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The search for a 60-year-old hiker is into its fourth day. Terry Pann was reported missing on July 25.

Local

State to check El Paso County case numbers, re-evaluate variances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
El Paso County Variances Could be Revoked as Case Numbers Rise

National

Savannah, Georgia, news anchor first in US treated with coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

Forecast

Storms this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 7.28.20

Forecast

Storms Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tuesday forecast 7.28.20

Local

Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
This list is current as of July 28, 2020.