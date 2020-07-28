At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

MIAMI (AP) - More than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed as was Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.

Also postponed was the Yankees’ series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

