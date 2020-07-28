Advertisement

All Cadets return to USAFA, under strict COVID-19 testing

(KKTV)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All cadets are back at the United States Air Force Academy. The trainees returned on Monday.

USAFA officials say they have been planning this summer return since April. A team of biologists, engineers, and scientists developed a testing plan, where cadets are tested on their first day back, followed by the seventh, tenth, and fourteenth days.

After that, cadets are tested at random.

We cannot predict the future, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Col. Doug Wickert, who helped develop the testing plan. “But with the computer models that we’ve had, we’ve been able to run through a lot of different scenarios.”

Classes start in Mid-August. Cadets will adhere to face mask and social distancing.

