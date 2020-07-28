Advertisement

4th victim dies after Utah plane crash that killed pilot, infant daughter

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSTU/CNN) - Neighbors helped get a 72-year-old woman out of her Utah home when an airplane crashed into it, killing three people on board and setting the house on fire. The woman later died from severe burn injuries.

Neighbor Autumn Allen, who is studying to become an EMT, described feeling “inspired” by 72-year-old Mary Quintana’s strength as she pulled her away from her burning West Jordan, Utah, home on Saturday.

Allen thought she saved Quintana’s life, but the woman died Monday morning from injuries she sustained when her house caught on fire after a small airplane crashed into it.

Mary Quintana, 72, died of burn injuries days after a small airplane crashed into her West Jordan, Utah, home. The plane's pilot, his 9-month-old daughter and another female passenger died in the crash.
Mary Quintana, 72, died of burn injuries days after a small airplane crashed into her West Jordan, Utah, home. The plane's pilot, his 9-month-old daughter and another female passenger died in the crash.(Source: Quintana Family/KSTU/CNN)

“I think it’s going to be hard for the flashbacks to stop for people around here,” Allen said. “I’m at peace because I know that she’s not in pain.”

The Piper PA-32 plane, flown by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, crashed into Quintana’s home after leaving South Valley Regional Airport. Dozens of neighbors responded to the site, trying to save everyone from the massive flames.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic material that some viewers may find disturbing.

Lee Wyckoff, his 9-month-old daughter Coral and another passenger, identified as 36-year-old Milda Shibonis, died in the crash. The pilot's wife, Rebecca Wyckoff, and a 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries. Shibonis' 12-year-old daughter was treated at a hospital and released.

The Quintana family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time. So many people have come out to see the crash site, neighbors had to post signs at various entrances of the neighborhood, urging people to be respectful.

“People should just understand that there’s a boundary,” Allen said. “People didn’t want to go see 9/11. They were running from it. They didn’t want to see it. Why would you want to see this?”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KSTU, Quintana Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

