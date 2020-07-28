2 Colorado police officers shot, investigation underway in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Monday night following a shooting that left two police officers injured in Denver.

Both officers are from the Aurora Police Department and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Police.

Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Argonne Street on the east side of Denver near Tower Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. According to Denver police, the officers were tracking several suspects who may have been involved in numerous robberies. When the officers tried to make contact with one suspect, shots were exchanged between police and the suspect. The suspect was hit multiple times and was last listed in “critical” condition, according to Denver Police.

Details on any other suspect or suspects police were tracking were not available.

As more information is shared this article will be updated.

