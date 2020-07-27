Advertisement

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the most famous gardens in America is getting a face-lift.

Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already underway to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, an iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

The current garden design has been around since the Kennedy years, but the first lady says a “comprehensive renovation” is needed after decades of use for weddings, state dinners and countless presidential news conferences, statements and Thanksgiving turkey pardons.

She used the Rose Garden to announce her “Be Best” youth program in May 2018.

Mrs. Trump said the redesign will increase the garden’s “beauty and functionality” and blend the past with the present in “complete harmony.”

“Protecting the historic integrity of the White House landscape is a considerable responsibility, and we will fulfill our duty as custodians of the public trust,” she wrote in the opening of a detailed report on the project, which is expected to be completed in about three weeks.

Early signs of the work ahead were visible Monday.

Tarps, drapes and other padding had been hung to protect the West Wing colonnade, including in front of the Oval Office.

The most visually striking change to the garden will be the addition of a 3-foot (0.91-meter)-wide limestone walking path bordering the central lawn, according to Perry Guillot, the landscape architect working on the project.

Less noticeable changes include improved drainage and infrastructure, and making the garden more accessible for people with disabilities. Audiovisual, broadcasting and other technical fixes are part of the plan, too.

President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden more lately for open-air statements and news conferences in the age of coronavirus, a trend he's likely to continue until the virus is brought under control and as the November presidential election nears.

Mrs. Trump said the plan will return the Rose Garden to its original 1962 footprint.

President John F. Kennedy was so inspired by the gardens he saw during a 1961 state visit to France, and other stops in Europe, that he enlisted his friend Rachel Lambert Mellon to design the outdoor space by the Oval Office.

Inspiration came to Mellon as she walked along New York's Fifth Avenue on a cold October afternoon in 1961, she wrote for the White House Historical Association.

First ladies are largely in charge of ensuring upkeep of the White House and its grounds, and they often endeavor to leave something behind for future presidential families to enjoy.

Michelle Obama planted a produce garden on the South Lawn that Mrs. Trump has continued.

Mrs. Trump has overseen several renovation projects, including refurbishment of Red Room wall coverings, Blue Room furniture and the White House bowling alley.

She faced sharp criticism for announcing, around the time of the virus outbreak earlier this year, that construction had begun on a privately funded tennis pavilion on the south grounds. She pushed back in a tweet that encouraged those “who choose to be negative & question my work” to “contribute something good & productive in their own communities.”

The Rose Garden renovation plan, which is also to be paid for with private donations, has been approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, which offers advice on preservation projects. The White House did not provide a cost estimate.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances the next few days

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.27.20

National

Clashes between federal officers, protesters lead to mess at Portland courthouse

Updated: moments ago
|
A federal attorney in Oregon says the protests continue to get more aggressive in the middle of the night, leading to trash, debris and fireworks being thrown towards the courthouse.

National

Coronavirus: 8,000 kids test positive in Florida; MLB games postponed

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 infections are increasing in 22 states, including Florida, where nearly 8,000 children tested positive for the virus in just eight days.

National Politics

In House hearing, Barr to condemn ‘violent rioters’ at protests after Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Calif. parents accused of murdering 2-year-old son with special needs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police made the arrests the day after finding burned remains believed to belong to the 2-year-old boy. Official identification of the body is still underway.

Latest News

National Politics

Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, other cities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty late called for a meeting with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.

National

Woman, 72, dies of her injuries after plane crashes into her Utah home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which also killed the pilot and two passengers on board.

National

4th victim dies after Utah plane crash that killed pilot, infant daughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

National

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

National

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials are urging swimmers and boaters in the area to use caution and avoid seals or schools of fish.

Local

Colorado Springs gym looses handful of customers after state mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Colorado Springs gym looses handful of customers after state mask mandate