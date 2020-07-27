Advertisement

Warning from Colorado Dept. of Agriculture about seeds from China arriving in the mail

Examples of seeds residents received in the mail from China. Photos courtesy Colorado Dept. of Agriculture.
Examples of seeds residents received in the mail from China. Photos courtesy Colorado Dept. of Agriculture.(CO Dept. of Agriculture)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Agriculture posted a warning on Monday about receiving seeds from China in the mail.

It isn’t clear who is behind sending out the mysterious packages. The department shared the following message:

"The Colorado Department of Agriculture has received numerous reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to have originated from China and other countries and labeled as containing jewelry or other items. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.

The Department is awaiting official guidance from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on safe disposal of the material. Meanwhile:

1) DO NOT plant the seeds. If they are in sealed packaging (as in the photos below), do not open the sealed package. Do not put the seeds in the trash, which could ultimately end up in the landfill and then sprout. Please keep the material in a safe place until further guidance.

2) Those who have received unsolicited seeds in the mail are asked to report them to the Colorado Department of Agriculture at cda_nursery@state.co us or at 303-869-9072.

Thank you for your cooperation.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 test results from Colorado State Fairgrounds taking at least a week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
More and more people are getting tested throughout Colorado for COVID-19, resulting in delayed test results according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Forecast

Storm chances ahead this week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.27.20

Local

Giving birth during a pandemic: What hospitals want you to know

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
11 News has reached out to Colorado Springs hospitals to learn how they are handling labor and delivery during these extraordinary times.

Local

Pedestrian killed in Academy and Galley crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A pedestrian has died following a crash near the Citadel Crossing shopping center Sunday night.

Latest News

Local

Inside look at how one Colorado Springs high school is preparing for in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
A lot of parents are wondering what this will look like for their kids. One local high school walked 11 News reporter Olivia DaRocha through what a now-typical school day will look like.

Local

Family seeking answers 5 years after father’s disappearance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
“It’s like he is missing without a trace, and we don’t know what happened.”

Local

Mask do’s and don’ts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Mask Etiquette and Tips

Local

Intersection adjacent to Citadel Mall closed until September for improvements

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The city says Chelton Avenue and Santa Rosa Street will be shut down so that crews can continue installing underground stormwater infrastructure, as well as make improvements to the roadway.

Crime

Victim carjacked at gunpoint in east Colorado Springs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police say the suspects got away with the victim’s car, as well as some personal items.

National

Target joins Walmart in closing on Thanksgiving

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly a decade, Target will not be open on Thanksgiving.