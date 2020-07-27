Warning from Colorado Dept. of Agriculture about seeds from China arriving in the mail

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Agriculture posted a warning on Monday about receiving seeds from China in the mail.

It isn’t clear who is behind sending out the mysterious packages. The department shared the following message:

"The Colorado Department of Agriculture has received numerous reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to have originated from China and other countries and labeled as containing jewelry or other items. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.

The Department is awaiting official guidance from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on safe disposal of the material. Meanwhile:

1) DO NOT plant the seeds. If they are in sealed packaging (as in the photos below), do not open the sealed package. Do not put the seeds in the trash, which could ultimately end up in the landfill and then sprout. Please keep the material in a safe place until further guidance.

2) Those who have received unsolicited seeds in the mail are asked to report them to the Colorado Department of Agriculture at cda_nursery@state.co us or at 303-869-9072.

Thank you for your cooperation.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.