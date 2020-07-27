Voice of the consumer: New website for seniors; scam warning

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is a new resource available to seniors in our area. The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, the Innovations in Aging Collaborative, and the Age Friendly Colorado Springs released the new Age Friendly Pikes Peak Portal at www.AgeFriendlyPikesPeak.org.

It’s a website that provides resources for seniors, caregivers and family members. I talked with one of the organizers about the new tool.

“They can expect to find really clear listings of services and resources like transportation, housing resources, services for food — like Meals on Wheels — and it will also point you to opportunities for social engagement and civic participation in our community,” said Claire Anderson, the executive director for the Innovations in Aging Collaborative.

You can also find resources for services like financial, legal, health, wellness, volunteering, employment opportunities, a calendar of events, and much more.

Anderson tells me now, more than ever, connecting seniors to different outlets in our area is really important. Many seniors may be feeling alone since they are not able to take part in some of their normal outings and social events due to the pandemic.

“We know older adults may be feeling isolated, and dealing with depression and anxiety,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, this resource will help give those folks some ideas about how to combat that and help relieve those feelings of isolation and depression. We just want to make sure folks know they are valued and are a part of our community.”

It’s a one-stop shop for older adults. Most of the listings are nonprofits and government organizations.

The idea has been in the works for a while. Organizers even did surveys to find out how seniors would like to get their information and how they could access resources easily. There is even a section on the website that lists COVID-19 resources and updates. If you’d like more information, you can visit the new portal at www.AgeFriendlyPikesPeak.org.

This week, I also want to warn you about a new scam. I talked with a man who got an email that looked like it was sent from his priest.

The email asked him to buy gift cards for cancer patients at a local hospital. The priest said he was too busy and needed the man to help out. The sender asked the man to go to the store and he would pay him back later.

The man thought something was a little off, so he checked with his actual priest, and sure enough, the priest knew nothing about it. The sender’s email address was very similar to the priest’s actual one, but it was a little off.

The moral of the story is that you should always double-check with a friend or family member when it appears that they are reaching out to you out of the blue asking for money, especially when someone is asking for gift cards, because it's likely a scam.

If you’d like to report a scam, fraud, or price gouging, you can do so by calling the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. They have a consumer hotline at 800-222-4444.

