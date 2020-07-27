Victim carjacked at gunpoint in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men carjacked a victim at gunpoint in east Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Police say the suspects got away with the victim’s car, as well as some undisclosed personal items. No one was hurt.

The carjacking was reported in the 4000 block of Tappan Drive just before 2 a.m. The area is a couple of blocks north of Mitchell High School.

At the time of this writing, police have not released information on the suspects. We will update this story as more information is released.

