Advertisement

More US agents may go to Portland; mayors want limits

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayors of six U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that don’t want them, even as the Trump administration is considering sending more of them to Portland, Oregon.

"This administration's egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen," the mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City Albuquerque and Washington D.C. wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate.

Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters outside the federal courthouse in downtown in Portland. Some protesters had climbed over the fence surrounding the courthouse, while others shot fireworks, banged on the fence and projected lights on the building.

President Donald Trump said Monday on Twitter that the federal properties in Portland "wouldn't last a day" without the presence of the federal agents.

Homeland Security is considering sending about 50 additional Customs and Border Protection agents to Portland, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The plan has not been finalized and it's not clear if the officers would be replacing the officers on the ground.

Protesters walk away from crowd control munitions launched by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
Protesters walk away from crowd control munitions launched by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Trump administration says the forces are needed in Portland to protect the courthouse and other federal buildings. But the mayors said the officers have patrolled areas distant from the federal properties and arrested citizens without cause.

The mayors said they support legislative efforts to require notice and consultation with and consent from local authorities before deployments; require visible identification at all times on federal agents and vehicles unless on an undercover mission authorized by the local U.S. Attorney; and impose limitations on federal agents' crowd control activities to protecting federal property.

Some protesters have accused Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler of hypocrisy because he has allowed Portland police to use tear gas and other riot-control weapons on protesters, including peaceful ones.

Demonstrations in support of racial justice and police reform in other cities around the U.S. were hit with violence over the weekend Protesters set fire to an Oakland, California, courthouse; vehicles were set ablaze in Richmond, Virginia; an armed protester was shot and killed in Austin, Texas; and two people were shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado after a car drove through a protest.

Sunday evening, Portland police responded to a shooting at a park close to the site of the overnight protests. Two people were detained and later released, police said Monday morning. The person who was shot went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Portland police said rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails were discovered in a park near protest sites Sunday.
Portland police said rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails were discovered in a park near protest sites Sunday.(Source: Portland Police Bureau/CNN)

Also late Sunday, police said someone pointed out a bag in the same park, where officers found loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails. The shooting was not related to the items, police said. It was not clear whether the shooting or the material found in the bag was was connected to the protests.

The city has had nightly protests for two months since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest but state and local officials said they are making the situation worse.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington. Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 test results from Colorado State Fairgrounds taking at least a week

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
More and more people are getting tested throughout Colorado for COVID-19, resulting in delayed test results according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

National

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Forecast

Storm chances ahead this week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.27.20

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Latest News

National

Daisy the St. Bernard recovers from her mountain ordeal

Updated: 1 hour ago
The owners of the dog who collapsed while descending England’s tallest mountain says she’s recovering well after a mountain rescue team helped her to safety .

National

Family, leaders and guests pay tribute to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Local

Warning from Colorado Dept. of Agriculture about seeds from China arriving in the mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Colorado Department of Agriculture posted a warning on Monday about receiving seeds from China in the mail.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.