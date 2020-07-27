Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Academy and Galley crash

(WCAX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash near the Citadel Crossing shopping center Sunday night.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. At the time of this writing, police have not released any information on what led up to the crash. No one has been charged as of Monday afternoon.

The collision shut down the intersection for four hours.

There have been several crashes involving pedestrians in Colorado Springs over the last few weeks, including three in the span of four hours on July 19. One of the pedestrians was killed and the other two were seriously hurt.

The name of the victim in Sunday night’s crash has not been released. Police told 11 News they expect to release more information; keep checking this article back for updates.

