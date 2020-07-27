MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: July 27

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on a laundry list of charges including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Wally Bazar, 38, is facing kidnapping, robbery and assault charges. Bazar is described as white, 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kevin Beemer is wanted for attempted escape. The 36-year-old is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

James Kelly, 57, is wanted on second-degree assault/domestic violence charges. Kelly is described as a 5-foot-4, 169-pound Black man with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Thomas Miller, 31, faces murder, assault and strangulation charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

Josiah Solis, 22, faces charges of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and harassment. He is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Solis is a white male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

