Mask do’s and don’ts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Face masks have become a staple item to grab when heading out the door, but experts say there are common face mask mistakes.

“I think the most common is -- that we’ve all seen -- when we go to the grocery store or somewhere out in the community, is wearing it below the nose,” says UCHealth Associate Chief Nursing Officer Mark Mayes. “I think nine times out of 10, that means that mask is a little too restrictive. The fabric may be too thick, so maybe people should reevaluate what kind of mask they’re wearing.”

Mayes adds, these are commonly-made mask mistakes, followed by some tips:

Do not touch the front panel of your mask. This is where droplets are caught. Touching the mask here then spreads the germs to your hands, and then anything touched after that. Instead, always use the ear loops to put a mask on, adjust it, and remove it.

Hand hygiene: Wash hands before putting a mask on and taking it off.

Reusable masks should be washed after each use. It can be helpful to have multiple on hand.

Do not share masks with others.

Masks should not sit below the nose. A proper fitting mask should stretch from the bridge of the nose to the chin.

Masks are meant to be snug enough to stay up on the face, but they are not meant to be so tight that they restrict breathing. This can be uncomfortable, which could lead to improper use or fit. The Center for Disease Control recommends two layers of cotton fabric for reusable face masks.

“It’s the art of what’s possible,” Mayes adds. While medical, N95, and cloth face masks are preferred because they likely provide the best fit, he says, “If the best you can do is get a bandanna and wrap it around your face, even though it’s not a perfect seal like a surgical mask, it is something.”

