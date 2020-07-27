Intersection adjacent to Citadel Mall closed until September for improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Beginning Monday, an intersection leading into the Citadel Mall will be closed for the next six to eight weeks.

The city says Chelton Avenue and Santa Rosa Street will be shut down so that crews can continue installing underground stormwater infrastructure, as well as make improvements to the roadway.

“When complete, the improvements to the city storm sewer system will capture water during large storm events, equal to what the area has experienced in the past. Above-ground improvements include replacing four traffic signals and making minor traffic realignments to improve traffic flow along Chelton Road. Other on-street improvements include new asphalt, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps,” the city said in a news release.

Shoppers can still access the Citadel Mall by using the entrances off Galley Road and Academy Boulevard. Residents living in the area will be able to access their neighborhood, with any detours marked.

“These stormwater improvements have been on the city’s radar, and we have worked diligently to design and fund these improvements in an effort to help alleviate flooding in this neighborhood during large storms. Joining forces with our traffic engineering division and Colorado Springs Utilities helps save in construction costs and time that crews are working in the roadway, which significantly reduces the inconvenience to neighbors and businesses,” said Richard Mulledy, stormwater enterprise manager for the city of Colorado Springs.

