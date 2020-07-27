Inside look at how one Colorado Springs high school is preparing for in-person learning

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KKTV) - Schools nationwide are preparing to go back to in-person learning, even as coronavirus cases continue to rise in most states.

A lot of parents are wondering what this will look like for their kids. One local high school walked 11 News reporter Olivia DaRocha through what a now-typical school day will look like.

First up, mask up.

It’s become a familiar habit in the months since the pandemic started, but for Patriot High School students as with students across the nation this fall, it’s going to a brand new accessory to wear with those back-to-school duds.

Then, it’s time to take your temperature.

The moment Patriot students walk through the door, a staff member will immediately do a temperature check. Anyone with symptoms will go to a “quarantine room,” where nurses will evaluate what to do next. All others will write their name and any other information down before proceeding into the building. This is so if an outbreak happens, officials can trace others who could also be infected

After that, hand sanitizer -- every time a student enters the building or a classroom.

Once in class, students will be sitting in rooms of no more than 20 kids in desks 3 feet apart.

When the bell rings and it’s time to move to the next classroom, lines of two students will be enforced, followed by another round of hand sanitizer.

When lunchtime rolls around, the cafeteria will look the most different: capacity has been cut by over half, and once students are seated, there will be just two students per table sitting on opposite sides of the bench. They’ll all be facing the same way to minimize the spread of anything airborne. Students in line will also be kept 3 feet apart at all times.

Patriot High School Principal Steven Gard says extra precautions like this are necessary in order to keep his staff and students safe.

“This is bigger than us, this is bigger than our small school, this is an immunity ... kids go to other schools, siblings go to other schools, you know, we’re too interconnected for me to go rogue.”

It’s also personal. Gard lost a parent to the virus.

“I’m not just reciting stuff that they hear on the news. I actually have a personal experience and I know there’s other people that have had similar experiences,” he said of what he wants students to know coming back to school.

Patriot High School is in District 49, which is scheduled to have all students back by Aug. 10. That school district is meeting Monday to figure out if they need to push back their start date.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.