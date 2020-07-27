Giving birth during a pandemic: What hospitals want you to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Giving birth is already daunting enough -- now add a pandemic.

11 News has reached out to Colorado Springs hospitals to learn how they are handling labor and delivery during these extraordinary times.

“Most of our patients who’ve arrived in labor or with any kind of pregnancy complications have not been symptomatic of COVID.”

Candace Garko, director of women and infant services at St. Francis Medical Center, tells 11 News the hospital has been fortunate to have had few coronavirus cases among expectant mothers since the pandemic took hold in March.

UCHealth, which operates Memorial and Memorial North in Colorado Springs, says the same.

“Since March, UCHealth Memorial has had fewer than 10 instances in which a mother has tested positive for COVID-19,” spokesperson Cary Vogrin told 11 News via email.

Whether moms have to get tested before giving birth depends on the hospital. If giving birth at St. Francis, they don’t have to be tested, though doctors will offer it before scheduled deliveries like c-sections.

“If they decline testing then we just proceed with the procedure and we just increase our personal protective equipment that we wear during delivery,” Garko said.

If they are delivering at Memorial, they do have to undergo testing.

Both hospitals say if there’s a positive case, they take steps like having the mom change gowns, wash her hands and wear a mask. They will also try to keep the baby 6 feet apart from mom if possible.

“It would be a joint decision,” Garko told 11 News. “If that mom comes in and she’s adamant that she wants her baby to stay with her we will do the best we can with that and try to maintain 6 feet of separation in one room for that mom and that baby. ...We would never force Mom to be separated from her newborn child.”

“There is no blanket policy on whether an infant should be separated from his or her mother if the mother tests positive since each case is different and unique. Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis based on what makes the most sense for the baby, and with the parents’ input,” Vogrin said. “If a mother is asymptomatic and is breastfeeding, she can wear a mask while feeding and wash her hands before holding and caring for her infant. Almost all mothers have chosen to keep their babies with them, in their room.

Moms can bring one non-medical support person with them during labor, like their spouse or significant other.

