Family seeking answers 5 years after father’s disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mystery, five years too long.

Martin Hobson, a father, husband and a military veteran, has not been seen since September 2015.

“It’s like he is missing without a trace, and we don’t know what happened.”

Daughter Precious is hoping someone somewhere knows something.

“It’s a very uneasy feeling. It’s a feeling where you don’t ever have closure. It’s kind of hard -- no, it’s really hard.”

All she knows about her father’s last hours is that he had been with friends and decided to stay over after a night of drinking. Those friends told Precious they dropped him off at home the next day and then came back to pick him up again -- but he wasn’t there.

The family has done searches, hired private investigators, done polygraphs, and have hounded police for answers, but haven’t gotten any.

“It’s really a feeling about how nobody cares but the family. And we just want closure: where your loved one is, or what happened?”

In a post to Facebook when Hobson first went missing, the family said he has a seizure disorder, short term memory loss and is known to blackout.

Precious is calling on anyone with information to come forward to finally let her family heal.

If you know anything about Hobson’s disappearance, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

