D-49 school board votes to open school on Aug. 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a recommendation from El Paso County Public Health, the D-49 Board of Education voted to delay the opening of school to Aug. 17.

Originally, D-49 was planning to have most kindergarteners, sixth and ninth grade students return to school Aug. 7, with a full return on Aug. 10.

E-Learning is available for students. Additional details on E-learning are still being worked out.

Resolution Passes: Board of Education approves (5-0) for D49 to open on Aug. 17, depending on local COVID conditions. Any change will be announced on Aug. 10. — School District 49 (@District49) July 27, 2020

