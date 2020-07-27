COVID-19 test results from Colorado State Fairgrounds taking at least a week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More and more people are getting tested throughout Colorado for COVID-19, resulting in delayed test results according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

As of Monday, results from the free community testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds are taking at least seven days to be returned.

“We understand how critical it is for people to get their results as quickly as possible, but unfortunately the lag we are seeing right now is something that is happening not only locally but nationwide due to the amount of testing being done,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Once test results are available, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working to relay results. We ask the public for patience during this unprecedented time.”

The county health department added test results are delayed because testing labs are “being inundated” with samples from across the state.

Individuals tested for COVID-19 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds should receive a call from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approximately seven days from when tested. CDPHE personnel will attempt to call people at least three times and they will leave a message, but the message will not contain the test results. Individuals should expect a call for both positive and negative results. Calls are being made seven days a week.

If it has been longer than seven days and the individual has not received a call with their test results, they can call (719) 583-6261. Anyone needing written documentation of test results should indicate that when they receive the phone call with their results.

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 at Mesa and Gaylord avenues). There is no limit to the number of people who can be tested per day.

Currently, the following individuals can be tested for COVID-19 at the testing site:

-Any individual who is symptomatic (symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue

-Muscle or body aches

-Headaches

-New loss of taste or smell

-Sore throat

-Congestion or runny nose

-Nausea or vomiting and diarrhea

-Anyone over the age of 65

-African American, Latino, American Indian Tribes

-Anyone who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

-Health care workers and first responders

-Individuals five years and older and those with functional needs, including adults may be tested by a caregiver or adult

-Anyone who attended a large gathering or protest

