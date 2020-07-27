Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

MARSHALL, Minn. (Gray News) - A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party.

The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store.

“If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” said the woman in the video in reference to presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The vicar told the Associated Press that the masks “nauseated” and “shocked her.”

“I was speechless and shocked. I have heard of (things like this) happening in other places but I never thought I would see something like that,” she said.

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. KARE reports the notices prevent them from visiting any Walmart location for at least one year.

Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

“We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store,” said the company in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is among many retailers who are requiring customers across the country to use face coverings. An order requiring Minnesotans to wear masks while inside public areas went into effect Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.