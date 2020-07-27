Colorado hospitals preparing for potential coronavirus surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials say the next few weeks are going to be crucial in the COVID-19 fight.

Cases have been climbing in Colorado as summer has progressed and more places have reopened. Within the next month, schools will be resuming classes in some form, making these next three or four weeks critical.

“I know none of our political figures want to go back to stay-at-home orders, but honestly if we don’t get this under control now with schools going back in session, we may be right back where we started, said Tamara Dunseth Rosenbaum, the chief nursing officer for UCHealth Memorial.

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained well below April and May levels for now, in part because many of the new cases are among younger Coloradans, who tend to be at a lower risk of complications from the virus. Right now, hospitals are only seeing a handful of new admissions each day. But Rosenbaum says Memorial is preparing for any significant surge beyond what we had before. They have hospital beds and are stockpiling protective gear like masks, gowns and disinfectant.

Experts also say citizens need to change their behavior now, while the situation remains manageable. Colorado has not experienced the deluge in cases and hospitalizations that places like Texas, Arizona and Florida have, but as seen in those states, the situation is fluid and can change very quickly.

