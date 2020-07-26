Advertisement

Teen killed in crash west of Canon City

(WCJB)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was killed after his SUV collided with a bus at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 9 Saturday afternoon.

State Patrol says the bus was heading westbound on Highway 50. The teen and his two passengers were on Highway 9 and turned left at the intersection to go east on Highway 50. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

All inside the SUV were transported to the hospital, where the teen later died. He has been identified as 19-year-old Jerry Sun of New York.

The passengers were last reported to have serious injuries. Troopers say they were all wearing seat belts.

The driver of the bus, identified as 69-year-old Herbert Tecklenburg of Canon City, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The intersection is 7 miles west of Canon City.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Aurora Police Department searching for person of interest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco and Lindsey Grewe
Dozens gathered outside Aurora Police Department in what officers call and unlawful protest calling for justice for Elijah McClain.

Local

Hospitals prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases as virus continues to spread

Updated: 6 hours ago
The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Colorado. There are now more than 44,000 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. Data from the state health department shows hospitalizations have been rising since June.

State

Colorado community steps up to help hero dog with brain tumor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A retired police dog will soon be undergoing radiation for brain tumor thanks to the generosity of the community he once served.

National

‘Gone With the Wind’ actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.

Latest News

Local

What we know about the possible next round of stimulus checks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler
Congress is discussing another round of stimulus checks, but they’re still trying to figure out the details.

Local

Woman injured after being hit by car

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car near the intersection of Las Vegas and Nevada in Colorado Springs.

Crime

CSPD investigating multiple car break-ins at Alta Mira Apartments

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:23 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened early Saturday morning.

Sports

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player was the only one on his team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

D-20 announces first day of school will now be Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts pushed back its start date a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.