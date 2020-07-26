Teen killed in crash west of Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was killed after his SUV collided with a bus at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 9 Saturday afternoon.

State Patrol says the bus was heading westbound on Highway 50. The teen and his two passengers were on Highway 9 and turned left at the intersection to go east on Highway 50. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

All inside the SUV were transported to the hospital, where the teen later died. He has been identified as 19-year-old Jerry Sun of New York.

The passengers were last reported to have serious injuries. Troopers say they were all wearing seat belts.

The driver of the bus, identified as 69-year-old Herbert Tecklenburg of Canon City, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The intersection is 7 miles west of Canon City.

