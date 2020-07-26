Person drivers through protesters; shot fired by protester in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 6 pm Saturday night protesters calling for justice in the Elijah McClain case.

The 23-year-old died after an encounter with police in Aurora last August.

According to the Aurora Police Department, while protesters were waling on I-225, a car decided to drive through the crowd. During that incident police say a protester decided to fire off a weapon. One protester was hit and transported to a hospital. Another person showed up to the hospital with a graze wound.

Aurora police had to close I-225 for more than an hour as protestors walked along the highway.

As the night continued, protestors made their way toward the Aurora Police Department headquarters. Police report protesters knocked down a fence to the entrance of the headquarters. Police say protesters were also shooting fireworks at the building.

Aurora PD says protests became unlawful when people began to throw objects, shinning lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers.

The police department reports protesters broke windows at the courthouse and went inside the building where they started a fire inside an office at the courthouse.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

