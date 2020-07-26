Mesa Ridge alumna Kylee Shook makes WNBA debut

BRADENTON, Fla. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs native Kylee Shook played a modest 12 minutes in her WNBA debut with the New York Liberty, recording two points and a defensive rebound in 12 minutes of action against the Seattle Storm.

Shook graduated from Mesa Ridge in 2016, attending the University of Louisville where she thrived as a forward. She was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Defensive Team as a senior. Shook is also the Cardinals all-time leader in blocks with 223. Shook was drafted in the second round (13th overall) of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Liberty.

Shook and the Liberty are playing at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as part of the WNBA restart. The Liberty fell to the Storm in the opening game of the season, 87-71.

