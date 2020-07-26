Hospitals prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases as virus continues to spread

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Colorado. There are now more than 44,000 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. Data from the state health department shows hospitalizations have been rising since June.

Research models anticipate hospitals will exceed intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in early September. It’s possible ICU’s will reach capacity even sooner if more people do not social distance and wear masks.

The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show 241 people are currently hospitalized. An additional 97 are considered “possible” cases.

The data shows hospitalization numbers are lower than they were in April or May, but they are rising.

“Honestly, if we don’t get this under control now with schools going back in session, we may be right back where we started,” said Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, Chief Nursing Officer at UCHealth Memorial.

Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, Chief Nursing Officer at UCHealth Memorial, says an uptick in cases started about two weeks go. Many factors can lead to an increase, including holiday parties.

“You are always going to see a surge around holidays and things of that nature, because social gatherings are occurring at a much higher rate,” said Dunseth Rosenbaum.

Dunseth Rosenbaum says UCHealth is managing the rising case numbers now, but there is concern about what will happen in the future if the transmission level continues at a high threshold in El Paso County.

“We’re doubling at an alarming rate right now, and so we absolutely are very concerned about a continued rise and increase in COVID patients within our facilities.”

UCHealth is stockpiling personal protective equipment (PPE), like gowns, gloves, and masks. Hospitals are are also securing more ventilators and disinfectants to prepare for a possible large surge.

“We are keeping our eye on the ball. We never turn away a supply if we can get it that we know that we might need.”

States like Florida are seeing record increases in new hospitalizations. At least 50 hospitals there now say they are out of ICU beds. Neighboring states are dealing with spikes as well.

“When we were in the midst of the crisis it was New York that was surging so badly and they were consuming a lot of the federal and other supply chain resources. That has died off a little bit, but now we’re seeing surges in neighboring states like Texas, Oklahoma, some of those types of places,” said Dunseth Rosenbaum.

Dunseth Rosenbaum estimates UCHealth’s southern region gets around one or two admissions a day that are COVID-19 positive. The numbers ebb and flow as new patients are admitted and others are discharged.

“Sometimes people are able to get better and walk out and then sometimes they’re not and it’s a very very harsh reality of what we’re dealing with and what our nurses are dealing with and seeing on a daily basis.”

UCHealth is expanding critical care capacity in case ICU’s begin to fill. They prepare for the worst and hope it never comes. They say mask use, social distancing, and good hygiene practices like hand washing can make a difference.

“I think we have got to get a handle on this now or what we see in the next couple of months is going to be far more significant and impactful,” said Dunseth Rosenbaum.

