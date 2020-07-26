Advertisement

Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

Kemp, Dahl add RBIs in first win of 2020 season for Colorado
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Daniel Bard won in his first major league game in more than seven years as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-2.

Bard pitched 1 1-3 scoreless innings in relief. It was his first major league appearance since April 2013 with the Red Sox, and his first win since May 2012. Bard later had control problems that left him out of baseball.

Wade Davis worked the ninth for the save. Colorado and Texas have split the first two games played in the Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. David Dahl added an RBI single Saturday after having all three of Colorado’s hits in the season opener.

