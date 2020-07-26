Advertisement

Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

Actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83.
Actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:08 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

The entertainment news outlet quotes Saxon's wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro. He was best known for starring with Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon" and appeared in several "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies.

Born Carmine Orrico, the son of Italian-American parents, Saxon grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and began modeling while still a teenager. He then caught the eye of legendary talent agent Henry Willson, who spotted Saxon on the cover of a magazine and brought him to Hollywood. Willson was credited for representing and helping to develop the careers of male stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, the outlet said.

Then just 17, the aspiring actor signed with Willson, studied dramatics and then flew to Hollywood, where he was signed by Universal. His name was changed to John Saxon.

According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades since he made his big screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in "It Should Happen to You" and George Cukor's "A Star Is Born."

His striking, angular profile and dark eyes led to roles playing Mexicans, Native Americans and Mongols. Among other characters, Saxon portrayed an Indian chief on the popular TV Western series "Bonanza" and Marco Polo on the futuristic hit TV show "The Time Tunnel," according to IMDB.

Actress Barbara Crampton wrote on Twitter that Saxon "had strength and charm, which was a great combination. His strong presence allowed him, with ease to command every role he portrayed."

In 2017, the Tennessee retirement community where Saxon and his wife lived honored him with a film festival after residents requested screenings of his movies.

Saxon won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in 1966 for his role alongside Marlon Brando in "The Appaloosa."

Speaking of the popularity of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise in a 1987 interview, Saxon said, “I am intrigued by horror and fantasy-type things because I think it is a way of magnifying some part of the human mind that is exhibited or projected in a highly distorted way.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RAW: Police release body cam footage of Seattle protest declared riot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Police said in a series of tweets that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and explosives at officers.

National

US consulate closure draws tourist attention in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
China ordered the closure in retaliation for the U.S. shutting down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was being used for illegal spying.

National

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu after its closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam McNeil
China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was a nest of spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas.

State

Aurora Police Department searching for person of interest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco and Lindsey Grewe
Dozens gathered outside Aurora Police Department in what officers call and unlawful protest calling for justice for Elijah McClain.

National Politics

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Douglas swirls ‘uncomfortably close’ to Hawaii

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hurricane Douglas is drawing closer to Hawaii’s most populated island. Impacts from Douglas are expected in the nation’s only island state later Sunday.

National

Amid virus surge, South Texas coast drenched by cyclone

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Local

Hospitals prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases as virus continues to spread

Updated: 6 hours ago
The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Colorado. There are now more than 44,000 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. Data from the state health department shows hospitalizations have been rising since June.

National

Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
More than 75 million visitors came to Orlando in 2018, mostly due to its reputation as a theme park mecca, which also includes Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. But the coronavirus has upended Orlando's status as the most visited place in the U.S.

National

Trump says he won’t throw out first pitch at Yankees game

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.