Woman injured after being hit by car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. The accident happened near the intersection of Las Vegas and Nevada in Colorado Springs. Saturday afternoon

According to police, the woman was in a electric wheelchair when a car was turning near the cross walk. That was when she got hit. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Traffic in the area will be tied up for awhile while crews clean up the scene.

We will update this article as more information is provided.

