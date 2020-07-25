What we know about the possible next round of stimulus checks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -More money could be coming to your wallet.

Congress is discussing another round of stimulus checks, but they’re still trying to figure out the details.

There is still a lot of unknowns, but what we do know is that congress is talking about another stimulus package for the future.

This week, President Trump told reporters that he supports another round of direct economic stimulus--similar to those $1,200 checks most people got a few months ago.

But lawmakers can't agree on what the amount will be or what exactly it will look like.

One local expert told 11 NEWS what he thinks for another possible round of checks.

“If the government is handing out money, everybody wants theirs. I understand that,” Eric Owings, president of Owings Tax and Accounting explained. “And I don’t want you guys to be getting angry letters because I am saying this, but at the same time I would just like to see the people in the direst need to get the the greatest help. And I understand that could be a bit of a logistical difficulty butt to manage your expectations. You really don’t know what’s going to end up happening outside the other end. In April, people were in a panic and we didn’t know what we were dealing with. And we are still.”

Negotiations could take weeks. We will let you know if lawmakers come up with a deal.

Also under negotiation is the extra $600 unemployment benefits. If Congress does not extend the program, it will expire next week on the 31st.

