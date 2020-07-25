Pueblo 10-Year old uses down time to start his own Sports Show

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - “I’ve been sports obsessed probably my whole life.”

Sit down and talk with Jack Centner for a few minutes, and it’s clear, this kid knows sports.

Whether he is playing basketball, baseball or football or just watching games at home, Jack’s world revolves around sports. So when the entire sports world came to a pause in early March, it changed everything for the Pueblo 10 year old.

“March 12th was a crazy day for me. I had school that day, but when I heard that all kinds of sports were canceled, I was just....shocked.” Centner said.

With no games to watch on TV and conducting his school day from home, Jack found himself with a lot of extra time on his hands. That’s when the idea came for “The Paradox Of Sports Podcast”. With the help of his Dad and his uncle, the new sports show came to life.

“Just having something to do during all this down time, doing school from home, we didn’t have baseball practice or games for the longest time so it was a project that we could tackle together. It’s just been a blast.” said Jack’s dad Matt.

Jack has interviewed guests like ESPN’s Sarah Spain, AT&T Sportsnet host Jenny Cavnar, former Bronco legend Karl Mecklenburg and current Broncos lineman Dalton Risner.

With sports coming back, Jack says he is excited to keep the podcast going with season 2.

“We’re doing well, so why stop. Just keep going. As WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan said when he returned, fight for your dreams and your dreams will fight for you. So that’s the motto I live under ever since I started doing the podcast.”

Jack making content about his content with @KKTV11Sports @TaylorKilgore33 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uCd5QWdb3e — The Paradox Of Sports (@paradox_sports) July 22, 2020

