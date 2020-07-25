Inside Texas: Rangers open new park in 1-0 win over Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers went inside for a home game and got a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. Lance Lynn struck out nine in six innings in the Rangers’ first game in their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

After 48 season of playing home games outside in the Texas heat, the roof was closed at Globe Life Field. It was 72 degrees inside at first pitch, and 94 outside. Rougned Odor’s RBI double in the sixth produced the game’s only run.

Colorado starter German Marquez allowed only two hits with six strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.

