D-20 announces first day of school will now be Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts pushed back its start date a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

D-20 announced on Friday the new scheduled start date for students returning to class is Aug. 24 in place of Aug. 17.

“It is likely the first several days of school will include a “soft” or “staggered” start bringing in small groups of students each day,” Superintendent for D-20 Tom Gregory wrote in a letter. “This delay will allow more flexibility for planning and preparation and more time to evaluate data.”

Click here to read the district’s “Return to School Plan.” The plan provides information including safety protocols, an overview of options for students, and technology use.

Recently, 11 News spoke with teachers who asked the district to rethink their back-to-school plans. Click here for more on that story.

