CSPD investigating multiple car break-ins at Alta Mira Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a string of car break-ins at The Alta Mira Apartments. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Skyview Lane early Saturday morning around 4:50 a.m.

This is west of I-25, near the Bear Creek Dog Park.

Police immediately found 8 cars with windows that looked like they were possibly shot out.

Residents in the area are now being asked to check their cars for damage and to report any damage to the Gold Hill Division Property Detectives.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.