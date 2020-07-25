Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KKTV) - During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player took a knee during the National Anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Outfielder Matt Kemp was down on his right knee as teammates Jeff Hoffman and Garrett Hampson stood next to him with their hands on his shoulders.

The pregame included videos and a moment of silence commemorating racial unrest in the United States.

