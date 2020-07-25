Advertisement

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson (1) and Jeff Hoffman (34) place their hands on Matt Kemp (25) as he takes a knee during a moment of silence in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement before an opening day baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson (1) and Jeff Hoffman (34) place their hands on Matt Kemp (25) as he takes a knee during a moment of silence in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement before an opening day baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Tex. (KKTV) - During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player took a knee during the National Anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Outfielder Matt Kemp was down on his right knee as teammates Jeff Hoffman and Garrett Hampson stood next to him with their hands on his shoulders.

The pregame included videos and a moment of silence commemorating racial unrest in the United States.

