Advertisement

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he had tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. He later went for a ride on a motorcycle, mingling with wellwishers as he has often done since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.”

The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

Shortly after disclosing the negative result, Bolsonaro left the presidential residence on a motorcycle. Accompanied by security guards, he went to a motorcycle shop. On the way out, he took pictures with people nearby, removed his mask and put on his helmet.

Upon returning to the Alvorada Palace, his official residence, Bolsonaro greeted motorcyclists and gathered with them to take photos.

Bolsonaro had spent many weekends since the beginning of the pandemic in close proximity to supporters, sometimes without wearing a mask.

On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to some sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters. According to the Brazilian government, on Friday there were 85,238 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. The country has 2,343,366 confirmed cases. The real numbers are believed to be higher.

On Monday, two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President said they have tested positive for the new coronavirus: the 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, and Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education.

Bolsonaro’s administration last week completed two months without a health minister.

The interim minister, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no experience in the field before April, is facing pressure to leave the job. He took over after his predecessor, a doctor and health care consultant, quit in protest over Bolsonaro’s support for the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related drug, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

National

RAW: Protesters chant 'feds go home' outside fenced-in building in Portland

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest, but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

National

Hurricane Hanna brings strong winds, rain as it moves through Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall twice in Texas as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon within the span of little over an hour.

National

Memorial services for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis begin in Alabama

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lewis, a Democrat who represented Atlanta in Congress for more than three decades, died at age 80 after a short battle with cancer.

National

89-year-old woman slapped, lit on fire by two suspects, NY police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction between the victim and suspects leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

Latest News

National

Elderly NY woman recovering after suspects slapped her, set her shirt on fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction between the victim and suspects leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

Coronavirus

‘It was just a happy feeling’: Sisters separated for 53 years reunite due to coronavirus complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Long lost sisters from Nebraska credit COVID-19 with reuniting them after 53 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sally Ho and Chris Grygiel
Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

Local

Person drivers through protesters; shot fired by protester in Aurora

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Dozens gathered outside Aurora Police Department in what officers call and unlawful protest calling for justice for Elijah McClain.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.