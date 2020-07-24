Virtual ‘Latch On’ breastfeeding celebration and peer support event scheduled for Aug. 1

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging new moms to take part in a virtual “Latch On” event.

The department sent out the details on Friday. The virtual event is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 1 with the “official latch” taking place at 10:30 a.m.

The event’s goal is to support breastfeeding and offer peer support between mothers. Participants must be pregnant or breastfeeding. Click here to register for the global event. For more information on the Pueblo celebration, you can visit Pueblo WIC Facebook or contact Pueblo’s WIC office 719-583-4518. The in-person Pueblo event is scheduled at the Pueblo Mall parking lot by Menchies and incentives will be given away in a drive-through matter from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

According to the website BigLatchOn.com, the event takes place during Worl Breastfeeding Week. The website states that more than 58,000 people took part during the event in 2019.

