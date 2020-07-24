Puebloans encouraged to celebrate responsibly after increase in COVID-19 cases

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Local health officials are asking Puebloans to celebrate safely and responsibly after a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases, they say is from large gatherings and events.

“We have had more positive cases and through contract tracing we are learning that many of these cases stem from gatherings and other events to include backyard barbecues, graduation parties, baby showers and birthday parties,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The CDC continues to stress the importance of social distancing and the use of face masks if at a gathering. According to the CDC, the risk for COVID-19 spreading at events is as follows:

Lowest Risk: Virtual-only activities, events and gatherings

More Risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6-feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects and come from the same local area.

Higher Risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6-feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.

Highest Risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6-feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment also adds free COVID-19 testing is continuing for individuals with and without symptoms. This is available Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 at Mesa and Gaylord avenues).

For more information and resources on gatherings, please click here.

